U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday pledged additional military assistance and further economic support to Ukraine during a face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

The U.K. will provide 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, and guarantee an additional $500 million in World Bank Lending to Ukraine, Mr. Johnson announced.

“Today I met my friend President [Zelenskyy] in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine,″ Mr. Johnson said on Twitter. “We’re setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country’s struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign.″

On Friday, the U.K. announced a military aid package including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles and other precision munitions.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Mr. Zelenskyy in Kyiv earlier Saturday and pledged to escalate sanctions “until the war stops.”

“As long as people are dying, every sanction is still insufficient,” he said.

Saturday’s visits add to the growing stream of European leaders traveling to Ukraine’s capital to meet with Mr. Zelenskyy in person.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Mr. Zelensky in Kyiv. Prime ministers from the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia.

