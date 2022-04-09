Dwayne Haskins, Washington’s former first-round quarterback who spent two seasons with the team, died Saturday when he was struck by a car in South Florida. He was 24.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was hit by a dump truck when he was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595. The crash was reported at 6:37 a.m. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene, and a local spokeswoman said it was unclear why Haskins was walking across the highway.

Haskins, who re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last month on a one-year deal, was training in South Florida with teammates. An investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

Haskins was training in South Florida with teammates. According to ESPN, Haskins was killed Saturday morning. Haskins’ agent informed the outlet of the quarterback’s death.

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement.

“Our prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him.”

The 15th overall pick in 2019, Haskins was selected by Washington in hopes he could resurrect the franchise after being a standout at Ohio State. Upon falling on draft night, Haskins vowed he would show the rest of the league that they had “messed up.” But over the next two seasons, Haskins experienced a tumultuous journey with the Burgundy and Gold as he struggled under two different coaching staffs.

Washington released Haskins in December 2020, not even fully through his second year, after a poor performance against the Carolina Panthers. The outing was the final straw for coach Ron Rivera, who previously disciplined Haskins for a series of off-field incidents. During that year, Haskins violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols multiple times — including when was caught partying with his then-girlfriend (now wife) and her friends after a game the week prior to the Panthers game. Haskins had also lost his starting gig earlier in the season when he was benched after four games.

Haskins, though, was regarded as a bright young quarterback when entering the league. He starred at Ohio State — where he set single-season records in passing yards (4,831) and touchdowns (50) as a junior, his lone year as a starter. His arrival to Washington was seen as a full-circle moment as Haskins played high school football in Maryland.

In total, Haskins appeared in 16 games for Washington with 13 starts. Rivera said in a statement that he was “absolutely heartbroken” to hear of Haskins’ death.

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed.”

After being released by Washington, he latched on with Pittsburgh — where he learned behind starter Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Reaction to Haskins’ death poured in on social media.

“Praying to the Family,” Commanders running back Antonio Gibson tweeted. “Tell your [people] you love them.”

“Nah ain’t no way bro,” Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves wrote on Twitter. “No way.”

“Dwayne was a young man of great intellect who cared deeply about his loved ones & the world,” Commanders President Jason Wright tweeted. “Praying for his wife, parents & all who knew him as we grieve the loss of the man & the impact he was poised to have on society with his unique gifts. May grace cover the sting of death.”

“The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Haskins is survived by his wife, Kalabrya, his parents, Dwayne Sr. and Tamara, and his sister, Tamia.

• Matthew Paras can be reached at mparas@washingtontimes.com.