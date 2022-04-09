When you’ve been on the air as long as “The Simpsons”, which debuted in 1987, it can be tough to develop new material. But the creative team for the popular animated sitcom did just that this week.

The show’s newest episode — called “The Sound of Bleeding Gums” — will feature the use of American Sign Language and include a hearing-impaired character voiced by John Autry II. It will air Sunday at 8 PM.

“It’s so incredible. It’s life-changing equality and participation. This can impact change for all of us,” Mr. Autry II told Variety. “It’s about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s a part of history.”

The episode involves an overzealous Lisa Simpson, who tries to help Monk — the son of her favorite musician, Saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy — get a cochlear implant.

The writers told Variety the episode was in development well before CODA took home best picture at the Oscars, but screenwriter Loni Steele Sosthand said she immediately saw similarities upon watching the film. Ms. Sosthand’s deaf brother inspired the episode.

“I was an early viewer of ‘CODA’ and admired the movie,” she told Variety. “There are themes in it that are somewhat echoed here, coming out of a sibling relationship. And also, ‘CODA’ has the tension between music and the deaf experience. I think it’s great because the Deaf experience isn’t just one story, there are so many stories to be told.”

There was one main problem, according to Ms. Sosthand — “The Simpsons” characters only have four fingers.

“That was a little tricky, especially because the one thing we’re translating is Shakespeare,” she said. “But I think we pulled it off.”

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.