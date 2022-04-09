As streaming services continue to raise their prices, one video-on-demand service wants to flip that on its head and pay you to watch true-crime shows. The catch? You need to binge 24 hours’ worth of programming in a weekend’s worth of time.

MagellanTV will pay $100 an hour for someone to watch an entire day of true-crime content and, of course, post about the experience on social media. The company is offering the gig for its third consecutive year.

The offer comes when the genre continues to rise in popularity. Documentaries are growing considerably — the genre grew 63% between January 2018 and March 2021, according to Parrot Analytics — but true crime was the most popular subgenre in that data set.

MagellanTV is giving you a tight window, as you have just 48 hours to watch an entire day’s worth of television.

“Our ideal candidate lives for True Crime—they can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal. And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours,” the company writes in the job posting.

MagellanTV asks applicants to share their social media info, tell them a bit about true crime in their lives, or make a video if they hope to stand out.

As far as the social media posting, the company says it “just wants you to keep it real.”

Shows that the lucky winner must watch include “Murder Maps,” “Lady Killers,” “Nurses Who Kill,” and “Murder on the Internet.”

