Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed “ERIC” in the Missouri GOP Senate race — though he failed to mention whether that means he is backing state Attorney General Eric Schmitt or former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The curveball came on the eve of Tuesday’s Missouri primary where the Erics are running in a competitive, crowded 21-person field that also includes Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Mr. Trump earlier in the day teased his plans to take sides in the race to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican.

