Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday invited the mayors of New York and Washington to visit the border and get a first-hand look at the surge of illegal immigrants that are now overwhelming communities far from the boundary.

Mr. Abbott urged the two Democratic mayors, who have been critical of the GOP governor, to instead turn their fire on President Biden, saying his “reckless open border policies” are the reason for the unprecedented number of people being caught then released onto American streets.

“Your recent interest in this historic and preventable crisis is a welcome development — especially as the president and his administration have shown no remorse for their actions nor desire to address the situation themselves,” Mr. Abbott wrote in a letter extending the invitation.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser have complained in recent weeks that their cities’ services are being stretched by the arrival of several thousands illegal immigrants.

They have placed particular blame on Mr. Abbott, one of two governors who is busing migrants released in his state to the nation’s capital. Ms. Bowser has even suggested that Texas has “tricked” migrants into getting on the buses.

She has written a letter asking the federal government to let her tap the National Guard to deal with the additional people reaching Washington.

Mr. Abbott has pointed out the irony of the mayors complaining about several thousands of people when his state sees tens of thousands of migrants caught and released at its border every month.

But in his new letter Monday, Mr. Abbott said he saw common ground with the mayors

“As governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action,” he wrote. “I also ask you to join me in requesting President Biden secure the border and put an end to this disastrous crisis.”

The complaints by the two mayors have become a political headache for the Biden administration, which until now had brushed aside criticism about the border as conservative carping.

Ms. Bowser, in a letter to the White House last month, called the migrant surge a “humanitarian crisis,” using words the Biden administration has avoided.

Mr. Abbott, in his letter, said the situation is also a “security crisis.”

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.