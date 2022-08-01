NEWS AND OPINION:

Here’s a new book to consider — along with a new campaign, perhaps?

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been a busy man in recent days, making significant appearances and noteworthy speeches, in both public events and news media. He also has a telling new book on the way, set to arrive at a pivotal time.

Simon & Schuster has announced it will publish a book titled “So Help Me God” by Mr. Pence, to be released on Nov. 15.

“The book recounts his journey from his youth in Columbus, Ind. to the vice presidency. It is the inside story of the Trump administration by its second-highest ranking official and of a profound faith that has guided Pence throughout his life,” the publisher said in a news release.

“The most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration, ‘So Help Me God’ also chronicles President Trump’s severing of their relationship on January 6, 2021 when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution,” Simon & Schuster noted.

The book will be available in hardcover, E-book, and an audiobook narrated by Mr. Pence himself.

It is of note that he founded a group called Advancing American Freedom over 18 months ago. It is a nonprofit with a clear mission:

“Advancing American Freedom promotes and defends the successful policies of recent years that yielded unprecedented prosperity at home and restored America’s strength abroad, while elevating traditional American values. AAF serves the conservative movement by developing innovative policy solutions, strategies, coalitions, and messaging that builds upon those accomplishments, expands freedom for all Americans, and hampers anything that would threaten America’s standing as the greatest nation on the face of the Earth,” notes a public mission statement from the organization.

It also boasts a formidable group of 39 conservative advisors whose influence and experience span the decades. Note: The Beltway apologizes for not listing their titles, but brevity sometimes must rule the column. That said, here’s a list — in no particular order — of some of those names who support Mr. Pence’s nonprofit: Newt Gingrich, Gary Bauer, Kellyanne Conway, Ken Blackwell, Betsy DeVos, Ed Feulner, Star Parker, Rick Santorum, Scott Walker, Ed Meese, Marjorie Dannenfelser and Larry Kudlow.

Find the organization at AdvancingAmericanFreedom.com.

Pence locator

And where is Mr. Pence on Tuesday, by the way? He will join the grassroots activist group Americans for Prosperity at a gas station in Hobart, Indiana, to draw attention to the ever-increasing price of gasoline and its impact on the public. The unique event emphasizes what the price of gas was when President Biden took office — $2.38 a gallon.

They aim to help

Here’s some helpful generosity from the National Rifle Association — the NRA, of course — and USA Shooting, a nonprofit that has been the governing body for Olympic outdoor shooting sports since 1995.

The two organizations reveal they are “proud” to announce a new partnership that will help remedy an unexpected and critical shotgun ammunition shortage facing the USA Shooting Team.

Athletes training and competing in the International Skeet and Trap events use a specific international shotshell which is difficult to obtain under normal circumstances — and particularly challenging with the existing ammunition shortage.

“To that end, The NRA Foundation Board of Trustees approved a $252,000 grant for USA Shooting to be used exclusively for the purchase of ammunition that will be used by the National Team, National Development Team, and National Junior Team,” the NRA announced on Monday.

“For decades The NRA Foundation has provided essential funding to benefit the shooting sports,” said Tyler Schropp, executive director of The NRA Foundation.

“When we were approached with this opportunity, it just made sense. Thanks to our generous and committed donors, we are able to fulfill this urgent need of America’s aspiring Olympians,” Mr. Schropp said in a statement to the Beltway.

USA Shooting athletes won a total of six medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with four captured in Olympic shotgun events — Skeet (2 gold), Trap (silver) and Mixed Team Trap (bronze). The grant will provide the shotgun team with critical resources needed to continue their winning momentum in preparation for the 2022 World Championships and beyond.

It’s Trump over Biden

The early bird presidential horse race continues, and one new poll may not please the left-leaning media at the moment.

Former President Donald Trump would sneak by President Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today, according to some new findings from Rasmussen Reports.

“A majority of voters have an unfavorable opinion of President Joe Biden, who would lose a rematch election with former President Donald Trump. If the election were held today, just 40% of likely U.S. voters would vote to reelect Mr. Biden, while 46% would vote for Mr. Trump. Another 10% would choose some other candidate in a Biden-Trump rematch,” the pollster said.

Another 53% of voters have an unfavorable impression of the current president, compared to 47% who feel that way about the former president. Meanwhile, 49% view Mr. Trump favorably, compared to 41% who give Mr. Biden the thumbs up.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on July 26-27.

Poll du jour

42% of registered U.S. voters say the biggest threat to the American way of life today comes from “other people in America, and domestic enemies”; 51% of liberals, 37% of moderates and 39% of conservatives agree.

35% overall say the biggest threat comes from “economic forces such as money, trade and business”; 22% of liberals, 37% of moderates and 44% of conservatives agree.

14% overall say the biggest threat comes from “the natural world, like weather, viruses and natural disasters”; 22% of liberals, 15% of moderates and 6% of conservatives agree.

9% overall say the biggest threat comes from “foreign countries and military threats overseas”; 5% of liberals, 11% of moderates and 11% of conservatives agree.

Source: A CBS News poll of 1,742 registered U.S. voters conducted July 27-29.

