Oregon’s Portland Public Schools is defending its decision to teach kindergarteners that boys can have vulvas and girls can have penises in a PowerPoint presentation on transgenderism shared by conservatives on social media.

The school district is using a grade-by-grade curriculum to teach children starting at age 5 about transgenderism, sexual orientation and the role of “white colonizers” in marginalizing LGBTQ+ people, according to presentation slides that conservative Manhattan Institute fellow Christopher Rufo posted on Twitter last week.

In one PowerPoint slide for kindergarteners, the curriculum labels a cartoon image of male and female genitalia as “person with a penis” and “person with a vulva,” instead of “boy” and “girl.”

“Any kid can have any type of body,” the presentation states, adding that boys can have vulvas and girls can have penises.

A spokesperson for Portland Public Schools told The Washington Times in an emailed statement that the district’s health education, gender and sexuality curricula “are aligned and consistent with anti-bias education and Oregon law.”

“We make certain that our curriculum is LGBTQ+ inclusive for students who identify as transgender, gender non-conforming, gender-queer, and queer to create a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students,” the spokesperson wrote, adding that families have the legal right to “opt-out” of any part of a sex education class.

