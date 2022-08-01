Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina says he is not prepping a presidential campaign — even if his new book seems to suggest that’s exactly what he’s planning.

The Republican’s new memoir features the revelation in small print on the copyright page, alongside technical language about the Library of Congress catalog.

It says: “Senator Scott is a rising star who sees and understands the importance of bipartisanship to move America forward. This book is a political memoir that includes his core messages as he prepares to make a presidential bid in 2022.”

The Post and Courier newspaper asked Mr. Scott — who delivered the GOP response to President Biden’s address to Congress in 2021 — if that means he has decided to launch a 2024 bid.

“I have not,” he told the newspaper. “That’s fascinating that that’s the copy on the book.”

Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, told the Post and Courier that it takes sole responsibility for the printed error in the book, which will be corrected ahead of a nationwide book launch in two weeks.

Mr. Scott said he is focused on his reelection campaign this November and that the book titled, “America. A Redemption Story,” is about his life.

“It certainly is my opportunity to share my story — the pain and the promise of my story — with the American people without any question,” Mr. Scott said. “I hope that it goes beyond the borders of South Carolina, but it is absolutely not the beginning of a presidential election.”

Mr. Scott has spoken in the past about growing up in working-class poverty — his mom worked long hours to make ends meet — and finding his way to Congress.

Previously a House member, Mr. Scott is one of 11 Black Americans to have served in the U.S. Senate and the first from South Carolina.

