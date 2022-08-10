Dick Cheney’s ad attacking former President Donald Trump as a “coward” will air on Fox News before the former vice president’s daughter, Liz, faces a tough primary in Wyoming.

The ad got plenty of attention when it aired in Wyoming but the campaign is taking it to some of Mr. Trump’s preferred shows, including twice daily on “Fox and Friends” and once daily on Sean Hannity’s evening show, according to Axios.

“It’s important not only for Fox News viewers, but for the network’s hosts and top executives, to hear former Vice President Cheney’s warning about the ongoing danger Donald Trump and his lies pose to our constitutional republic,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told the outlet.

Ms. Cheney is a fierce critic of Mr. Trump and is serving as one of two Republican members of the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

The Wyoming Republican has characterized Mr. Trump as a danger to the nation and said he cannot be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

Her opposition to the ex-president sparked a backlash within the GOP and she could lose her primary to a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, on Tuesday.

In the ad, Mr. Cheney — who served for eight years with President George W. Bush — looks directly at the camera and calls Mr. Trump the greatest “threat to our republic” in U.S. history.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward,” Mr. Cheney says. “Lynn and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.