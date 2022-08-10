Apparel brand Lions Not Sheep Products LLC has been fined for adding phony “Made in the USA” tags to its products that were actually imported from China and other countries, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Owner Sean Whalen was ordered to pay $211,335 for the misleading alterations to his products. The Utah-based brand also needs to “Stop making bogus Made in USA claims” and “Come clean about foreign production,” according to the FTC.

Lions Not Sheep is a brand that caters to conservative sensibilities, whether by selling T-shirts that say #FJB (short for “F—- Joe Biden) or with the phrase “Shall Not Be Infringed” in reference to the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. It also sells jerseys that have an American flag design with the word “Patriot” on the back nameplate.

If the company does want to add the “Made in the USA” label correctly, Lions Not Sheep must ensure that its products are substantially transformed in the U.S, that they are principally assembled in the states, and the U.S. assembly operations are substantial.

The FTC voted 5-0 for the decision in this case.

Lions Not Sheep couldn’t be reached for comment on the FTC’s decision.

