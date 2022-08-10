Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, is vowing to use the state police and the National Guard to oppose a “tyrannical” Biden administration if elected in November.

Mr. Cox’s claim in a fundraising email was the evidence that the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida will reverberate throughout the political landscape.

“As governor I will use the 9th and 10th Amendments, the Maryland Constitution and Declaration of Rights, the MSP and Maryland Guard to stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration with fierce tenacity,” Mr. Cox told supporters. “Our children, families and loved ones and the freedom we cherish and is our birthright as Americans demand we oppose these criminal acts of this current administration.”

Mr. Cox also described the Mar-a-Lago raid as “nothing short of communist stasi police state tactics.”

The Department of Justice and the FBI have not revealed much about the search, what they were looking for or if they are investigating specific alleged crimes.

The raid is believed to be part of an investigation into whether classified documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago rather than sent to the National Archives as required by law.

Mr. Cox, who was endorsed by Mr. Trump, won the Republican gubernatorial primary in July against Kelly Schulz, the candidate that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan backed.

Pundits viewed the primary as a proxy battle between Mr. Trump and Mr. Hogan, who is a centrist GOP voice and Trump critic in a blue state.

Mr. Hogan issued a measured response to the Florida raid, saying the unprecedented action demanded transparency.

“Even before yesterday’s events at Mar-a-Lago, America was already dangerously divided,” Mr. Hogan said in a written statement. “These are unprecedented circumstances that require unprecedented transparency and accountability from our government institutions. The American people deserve to know all the facts as soon as possible, and I call on the Biden administration to release — at a minimum — the documents authorizing the FBI search.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.