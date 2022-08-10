NEWS AND OPINION:

There are some mixed presidential reviews out there. Stephen Green, a columnist for PJ Media, offers a new title for the 46th president.

“Presidentish Joe Biden,” Mr. Green said in an essay published Wednesday.

Yes, well. Then there are the increasingly fragile poll numbers.

“Even before he became president, the now 79-year-old Joe Biden faced serious and persistent questions about his mental health. Among average Americans, those questions have become a major issue, the latest Issues & Answers/TIPP Poll shows,” writes Terry Jones, editor of the news organization Issues & Answers.

The poll of 1,335 U.S. adults found that 59% of the respondents say they are “very concerned” (36%) or “somewhat concerned” (23%) about Mr. Biden’s mental health. The rest are either “not very” or “not at all” concerned, except the 2% who aren’t sure about the issue.

“The perception of the president’s mental health varies sharply by party affiliation,” Mr. Jones wrote.

“Just 39% of Democrats say they are worried about his mental condition, versus 82% of Republicans and 56% of independents. But that 39% of Democrats, while not a majority, is still significantly high,” he said.

“58% of Democrats say they’re not concerned with the president’s mental health. That compares with just 17% of Republicans and 39% of independents,” Mr. Jones noted.

“Based on these polling data, there is genuine concern among virtually all groups over his cognitive health. It has taken on political urgency with the looming 2022 midterm elections, which, if Republicans prevail, could well turn Mr. Biden into a lame duck,” he added.

THE MEDIA GOES BANANAS

The press has become very fond of a two-word phrase in the last 72 hours. That would be “banana republic,” which has re-entered the journalism lexicon following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s private residence.

The coverage is now exploring the possibility that the U.S. could indeed become a “banana republic” in the wake of that raid. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld pointed to “banana republic antics” which he said surfaced in the raid.

Headlines also went bananas:

“These top GOP senators still haven’t condemned Democrats’ banana republic FBI raid on Donald Trump,” (The Federalist); “‘Banana Republic’: Ron DeSantis slams FBI Mar-a-Lago raid” (Washington Examiner); “The Mar-A-Lago raid proves the U.S. isn’t a banana republic” (The Atlantic); and “Don’t let Trump and the Florida GOP steal our title: The ‘banana’ belongs to Miami!” (Miami Herald).

NOT THE NEW NORMAL

“Record high inflation shouldn’t be the new normal,” advises Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Missouri Republican and a ranking member of House Small Business Committee.

He cites the latest Consumer Price Index report which shows an 8.5% annual inflation rate. But there’s more, of course.

“American small businesses and families are still shouldering a 40-year high inflation burden. Inflation levels, like we are experiencing now, should not be labeled as normal. Failed tax and spend economic policies have driven the American economy into a recession. President Biden’s inflation crisis continues to rampage across Main Street USA and the Democrats’ latest response is to tax and spend us further into a recession. This is unacceptable,” Mr. Luetkemeyer said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

HAVING A SAY ON TITLE IX

There is a rally of note Thursday, near the U.S. Department of Education in the nation’s capital. Stop Abusive and Violent Environments — that’s SAVE for short — has planned a substantial gathering at the site “to oppose the Biden Administration’s attempt to revise Title IX regulations,” they say.

Find more information on the organization’s mission at Saveservices.org.

“The draft Title IX regulation is not merely biased or unfair. It represents an attempt to fundamentally transform our nation’s schools and universities, based on an extreme ideology,” Edward Bartlett, chairman of the organization, said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

The proposed regulation expands the definition of “sex” to include curtailing free speech on college campuses, and diminishing due process for students facing disciplinary charges, the organization noted in an advisory.

Rally presenters include representatives of 147 organizations which have come out in opposition to the proposed Title IX regulation.

Among those who will be present and their organization, in no particular order and in addition to the aforementioned Mr. Bartlett: Sarah Parshall Perry (the Heritage Foundation); Jon Schweppe (American Principles Project); Cindy Chafian (Firebrand Moms); Mark Tooley (Institute on Religion and Democracy); Stuart Taylor (Princetonians for Free Speech); Tim Goeglein (Focus on the Family); Melissa Ortiz (the Conservative Caucus); Jim Martin (60 Plus); Deborah Owens (Council of African American Pastors); Elizabeth Tew (Independent Women’s Forum); Ryan Bomberger (Radiance Foundation); and Jenin Younes (New Civil Liberties Alliance.)

POLL DU JOUR

• 9% of U.S. adults think the American system of government is “basically sound and essentially needs no changes”; 12% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

• 33% feel that the system of government is “basically sound, but needs some improvement”; 29% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall say the system is “not too sound and needs many improvements”; 24% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 29% overall say the system is “not sound at all and needs significant changes”; 34% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 1% overall don’t know about the issue; 0% of Republicans, 2% of independents and 1% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Monmouth University poll of 808 U.S. adults conducted July 28-Aug. 1 and released Tuesday.

