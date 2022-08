A man was arrested Tuesday outside the White House and accused of assaulting a uniformed Secret Service officer.

The agency said the attack occurred at about 12:30 p.m. without provocation. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to WTOP.

The Secret Service did not immediately release the name of the suspect.

The attack occurred near a guard booth along 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, a busy thoroughfare for tourists hoping to get a glimpse of the White House.

