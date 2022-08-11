The FBI agents who raided former President Donald Trump’s home were reportedly searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons.

According to a report Thursday night in the Washington Post, the unusual nature of the material explains the unprecedented nature of the raid — storming a former president’s home in a dispute over document custody.

The Post cited “people familiar with the investigation” speaking on condition of anonymity.

Those sources “did not offer additional details about what type of information the agents were seeking, including whether it involved weapons belonging to the United States or some other nation. Nor did they say if such documents were recovered as part of the search,” the Post wrote.

Neither anyone from the U.S. government or the Trump team had any comment to the Post.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.