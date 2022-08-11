A conservative judicial group launched a $10 million ad campaign this week claiming that Democrats are endangering Supreme Court justices, and is targeting Attorney General Merrick Garland in its first ad.

Judicial Crisis Network’s first cable and digital ad will launch Thursday in the Washington, D.C. market.

It claims that Mr. Garland cowered to a ”woke mob” by refusing to enforce federal laws against protesting in front of a justice’s home as an attempt to obstruct justice.

“Merrick Garland has consistently bowed to the radical left’s agenda, whether it’s calling concerned parents ‘domestic terrorists’ or suing states for protecting the unborn. What the Attorney General is clearly *not* doing is enforcing a federal law designed to protect judges at their homes, as mobs of protestors continue to harass six of the Court’s justices at their homes, even after the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh,” Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Crisis Network, said in a statement.

It’s been more than 100 days since a draft opinion leaked from the high court revealing the justices were readying to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that gave women a national right to abortion.

No individual has been identified for the leak, but the court’s marshal is investigating the unprecedented incident.

The leak sparked progressive activists to protest outside of the conservative justices’ homes for months. Nicholas John Roske of California traveled to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s residence in Maryland with alleged plans to assassinate him. Mr. Roske is in federal custody awaiting trial.

A survey conducted by The Trafalgar Group for the Convention of the States Action in May found that 76% of voters said that calling for protests at the justices’ homes is wrong, while 16% said it is an acceptable way to protest.

Additionally, 52% said President Biden’s refusal to condemn the pro-choice activists’ actions will only encourage more unlawful or violent conduct.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.