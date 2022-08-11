A paddleboarder and his pooch have survived a close encounter with a shark off the coast of Pacific Grove, California.

The shark bit the paddleboard, throwing the man and his dog off the board and into the water on Wednesday.

The paddleboarder was about 150 feet from Lovers Point Pier at Lovers Point Beach when the shark made its move at around 11:30 a.m. local time. The shark swam under the board, pivoted, and then tore into the paddleboard.

Neither man nor dog were directly attacked, and the two were able to remount the board unharmed and paddle safely back to shore, according to a news release from the city of Pacific Grove.

The species of the shark has not yet been determined, and tests will be run to figure out that question.

The section of coast where the incident took place will be closed down until Saturday as a precautionary measure.

An incident in which a great white shark bit a swimmer took place in the same general area of the coast in June, according to the Associated Press.



