The man who was shot and killed in May outside of a New Hampshire-based Space Force station was armed with a knife and a gun, Air Force investigators concluded earlier this week.

Michael Foley, 33, approached the gate of New Boston Space Force Station (NBSFS) “armed with a knife and gun and made threatening gestures toward a NBSFS contracted police officer,” a spokesperson for the base told Military.com.

The man also “had a gas can and propane tank in his vehicle, which is deemed a threat,” the spokesman said, Military.com reported.

Investigators concluded their Use of Force review on Monday and found that Peter White, a military contractor, acted appropriately when firing his gun at Foley.

New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s Office will wrap up its investigation into the shooting next month.

Both Mr. White and local police Officer Shane Morton fired on Foley, but it’s unclear who fatally wounded him.

The 23rd Space Operations Squadron is based in New Boston, a remote part of New Hampshire. The station provides satellite capabilities for the Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites.

