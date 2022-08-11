A New York City landlord tried to beat the heat by skirting rules with a rooftop pool before the city’s Department of Buildings had it drained.

The rooftop pool in Brooklyn popped up on Tuesday. Once officials discovered the illegal basin, they had it drained that same day.

As of Thursday, the emptied pool is still up on the building’s roof.

The DOB told the Daily Mail Thursday that they didn’t know how the landlord was able to build and fill the pool atop his roof. They also noted that he faces two violations in court with maximum fines of $25,000 each.

Just under 60 tons of water were sitting in the pool atop the roof of the residential apartment building, according to a tweet from the DOB.

For those who are curious about the math🧮



Size of the Pool: 480 square feet

✖️

Depth of the Pool: 4 feet

✖️

Imperial Unit Weight of Water: 62.4 pounds per cubic foot

🟰

Just shy of 60 tons of water sitting on top of the roof of this occupied building. 🌊 — NYC Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) August 10, 2022

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.