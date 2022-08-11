Russian surveillance aircraft flew into an area monitored by U.S. military officials in Alaska at least twice in the past week, authorities with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.

The Alaskan NORAD detected, tracked and identified Russian military aircraft entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), NORAD officials said Tuesday.

“The Russian aircraft did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” NORAD officials said in a Twitter post.

The ADIZ is a wider area around officially-designated airspace that a country uses to track and monitor air traffic in the interest of national security. An ADIZ is declared unilaterally and is not necessarily recognized by any international aviation body.

