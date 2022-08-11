The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home in Florida is fueling speculation about a mole within the former president’s inner circle.

Agents searched the Mar-a-Lago estate after a tipster told investigators that additional classified documents might be in storage, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr. Trump’s attorneys had met with investigators at the estate in June to discuss materials that had been taken from the White House. They recovered some boxes.

However, “someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club,” according to the newspaper.

A separate report from Newsweek, citing government officials, said the FBI relied on a confidential informant who could identify what information was there and the precise location.

The reports, which have not been matched by other outlets, set off a firestorm of speculation about who might be working with the feds.

The Department of Justice and FBI have not revealed much about the search, what they were looking for or if they are investigating specific alleged crimes.

The raid is believed to be part of an investigation into whether classified documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago rather than sent to the National Archives.

Mr. Trump has used the incident to portray himself as the victim of yet another political witch hunt. His GOP allies have vowed to investigate the Justice Department if they retake the House.

Mr. Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, said the raid was unnecessary because Mar-a-Lago secured a room with boxes after the June meeting.

“They were shown the secured area, and the boxes themselves,” he wrote. “Then on Monday, without notification or warning, an army of agents broke into Mar-a-Lago, went to the same storage area, and ripped open the lock that they had asked to be installed.”

