An analysis by a conservative free speech advocacy group shows that U.S. colleges are emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion more than free speech in their freshman orientation materials.

Speech First reported Wednesday that it used Freedom of Information Act requests to obtain slides, videos and handouts for freshman orientation from 51 public colleges and universities.

According to the group’s analysis, 91% of the materials mention diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) topics. By comparison, 32% discuss free speech and 39% reference diversity of viewpoints.

“They focus incessantly on issues regarding race, sexual orientation, gender identity and guilting incoming students into believing they are implicitly biased and must view themselves and their fellow students as possible racists and bigots,” said Cherise Trump, Speech First’s executive director.

Topics mentioned include microaggressions, anti-racism, trigger warnings, bias, racial equity and discrimination.

An orientation video at Northern Kentucky University states: “We all have participated in microaggressions,” and “If you have not been to a drag show yet we are going to make sure you have that opportunity.”

The State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz requires students to take an implicit bias test. The University of California at Irvine encourages students to take the same test.

A PowerPoint presentation at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, offers more than 30 slides on diversity, power and oppression, but no mention of free speech or tolerance of different viewpoints.

By contrast, the Speech First report praised George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and Louisiana State University for encouraging diverse opinions.

Most of the universities, including SUNY New Paltz, did not respond to a request for comment.

But Mary-Hope G. Vass, a James Madison spokesperson, said the university does not use the PowerPoint in question.

“JMU is committed to free expression and viewpoint diversity. The president will address free speech and viewpoint diversity during his opening remarks to all new students, and these topics will continue to be addressed throughout the year,” Ms. Vass said in an email.

A UC Irvine spokesman defended the school in an email.

“Free speech is at the core of UCI, and we make a concerted effort to discuss the issue with all our new students,” wrote Tom Vasich, senior director of communications.

Some free speech advocates expressed concern about the group’s report.

“The goal of our universities should be to educate students, not to indoctrinate them. But from their first moments on campus, as this report shows, we emphasize a very narrow set of ideas,” said Jonathan Zimmerman, a professor of the history of education at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ronald J. Rychlak, a law school professor and former associate dean at the University of Mississippi, said he’s noticed a change in colleges since he started teaching in 1987.

“I don’t think it’s that bad on my campus, but I do believe there has been movement in that direction at the national level. This report needs to be a wake-up call to parents and concerned faculty members,” Mr. Rychlak said in an email.

The Speech First report also cites a 2021 joint study from the nonpartisan Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), College Pulse and RealClear Politics.

It found that more than 80% of university students self-censor their viewpoints on campus, 66% support shouting down a speaker they dislike and 23% believe it’s acceptable to use violence to stop such speakers.

“It’s clear that many universities need to do a better job of educating students about their free speech rights and the value of free expression,” Aaron Terr, a campus rights advocate at FIRE, said in an email. “Free speech and tolerance of different views should not be seen as enemies of diversity and inclusion.”

