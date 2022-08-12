Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet for the first time with President Biden later this year in Southeast Asia, according to a report.

The meeting will take place at one of two planned summits of international leaders scheduled for later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. It would mark Mr. Xi’s first international trip in three years, and it follows increasing U.S-China tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.

The meeting was initially suggested during Mr. Biden’s July 28 call with Mr. Xi, before Mrs. Pelosi’s trip.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from The Washington Times for information about the meeting.

Mr. Xi is expected to attend a G-20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Bali from Nov. 15-16, then travel to Bangkok, Thailand, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov. 17-18.

The Journal reported Mr. Xi’s team is preparing a possible “sideline” meeting with Mr. Biden at one of the two summits.

According to a readout of the Biden-Xi call in July, the two leaders “discussed a range of issues important to the bilateral relationship and other regional and global issues, and tasked their teams to continue following up on today’s conversation, in particular to address climate change and health security.”

Mr. Biden also told Mr. Xi that the U.S. policy on Taiwan “has not changed.”

The call came days before Mrs. Pelosi’s high-profile trip, angering the Chinese government that opposes Taiwan’s fight for independence.

The Chinese leaders’ trip is expected to take place after Mr. Xi seeks a third term as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. The country abolished term limits in 2018.

