OCHOPEE, Fla. — If you think you’ve got what it takes to forage through the Everglades and wrestle a 10-foot Burmese python into submission, Florida has a job for you.

The state is in the midst of its annual python challenge, which attracts snake hunters from around the country to try to capture as many pythons as they can. It’s not just for sport but a bid to halt the invasive species from decimating the critical Everglades ecosystem.

More than 850 people from all over the country and Canada registered for this year’s competition and a chance to win $24,000 in cash prizes, including a $10,000 “ultimate grand prize” for removing the most pythons during the 10-day competition.

Competitors include dozens of people who work as professional snake-hunting contractors for the state of Florida and hunt year-round for the pythons, often spending their nights searching the vast, undeveloped Everglades and Big Cypress Preserve for the easily camouflaged and elusive species.

The snakes, likely introduced as discarded pets, have proliferated so dramatically since the first Everglades sighting more than 40 years ago, that they’ve wiped out nearly all the marsh rabbitts raccoons, and other mammals except for rats in the 4 million-acre South Florida habitat.

Beth Koehler and Peggy Van Gorder, who live in St. Petersburg, have together captured hundreds of pythons, some of them more than 10 feet long since they first began hunting the snakes as state contractors in 2016. The two middle-aged women are avid campers who love the outdoors and fishing.

By day they run a dog grooming business. At night, when the pythons are most active, they drive their Jeep — decked out with searchlights and state-issued tracking equipment — into the Big Cypress Preserve and the Everglades.

“We get paid minimum wage to drive around, but for each python that we catch, it’s $50 for the first four feet, and an additional $25 for every additional foot,” Ms. Van Gorder said as Ms. Koehler steered the Jeep through the preserve around midnight on a recent outing.

The money barely covers the expense of the equipment and gas needed to track down snakes, so the two are not in it for the money.

“Finding a decent-sized snake is like a $100 bill on the grass, but it’s a wash, financially. It’s a privilege and an adventure and I’m grateful to be on the clock doing it, but if somebody thinks that they’re going to sustain a lifestyle doing it — no.”

When they spot a snake, the two women wrestle it into submission, often lying on top of it on the ground and holding it down until the snake, described by Ms. Van Gorder as “all muscle,” is drained of energy.

Then they put it in a canvas bag, alive, and bring it home, where they measure and weigh the snake and occasionally pinch open its jaws to swab its mouth for viruses. They either humanely euthanize the snake or turn it in alive to the Florida Wildlife Commission or one of the biologists at the University of Florida involved in python eradication research. Sometimes they re-release snakes with tracking devices installed.

If the snake looks like it’s eaten something large, they’ll cut it open.

Ms. Van Gorder said they found one of their captured pythons had consumed an entire adult great blue heron, an indigenous wading bird with a 6-foot wingspan.

The pythons eat just about any prey and are known to consume bobcats, whitetail deer and even alligators.

Contractors have removed more than 10,000 pythons from Everglades since the state began employing them in 2017.

But females can lay clutches of 50 or more eggs each year and nobody knows how many more snakes are out there.

“We don’t have a great answer for that because pythons are so hard to find,” Sarah Funk, the nonnative fish and wildlife program coordinator for the Florida Wildlife Commission, told The Washington Times.

“They’re so cryptic, they’re so camouflaged. You could be standing right next to one in the Everglades environment and not even see it and because of that part of their biology, it makes it very, very challenging for researchers to really nail down exactly how many there are out there.”

While the novice participants in the python challenge are instructed to kill snakes on site to avoid the chance they are released alive elsewhere in the state, the contractors take them alive to record information that helps state wildlife officials and biologists learn more about the python’s movements, breeding habits and other information so that they can one day come up with a way to eradicate them more efficiently.

The Covid pandemic changed the protocol so that the contractors often meet with the wildlife officials over Zoom and show them what they’ve captured, depending on where they caught the snake.

“Sometimes you euthanize them, do the Zoom meeting and it’s done,” Ms. Van Gorder said. “Other areas, they want us to email a biologist and they have an agreed-upon location where you put the snake in a drop box, and that helps them with either a telemetry program or if they want to do a necropsy.”

Neither Ms. Koehler, 63 nor Ms. Van Gorder, 56, worries much about charging into shallow water to capture a large snake, even though the Everglades and Big Cypress Preserve are loaded with alligators whose distinctive croaking is heard at night every few feet.

Both women have been bitten by the pythons, which are non-venomous, and Ms. Van Gorder once had to pluck a young alligator’s jaws from her finger while she was trying to capture a python swimming in the water.

They think nothing of letting a heavy python wrap itself around one of their legs, which, Ms. Van Gorder said, “makes it a lot easier” to lug the snake up the steep and rocky levee embankments where they often go searching for pythons.

“In order to unwrap it I just laid down and rolled the opposite way,” Ms. Van Gorder said, describing one such incident.

The snakes constrict and can be difficult to remove.

“It is not optimal to have it wrap around you, because it is difficult to get it off, but every once in a while to get up the levee, it’s going to happen,” Ms. Koehler said.

Neither of them wears gloves or carries a weapon. It’s just bare hands, flashlights, and a lot of self-taught knowledge about how to capture a Burmese python.

One of the most important rules, Ms. Koeler said, is making sure you grab the snake by the top third of its body, otherwise it will escape, or worse, bite you.

“If you don’t control the top third of the python, you don’t control the python,” Ms. Koehler said.

In the seven years they’ve been chasing pythons, only two that they’ve gotten their hands on have managed to slither away.

Days before the start of the contest, Rollins College student Joshua Laquis and a group of friends captured a python nearly 18 feet long after spotting it crossing U.S. 41 near Everglades National Forest. It doesn’t qualify for the cash prize because the contest had not officially started.

The python challenge began on Aug. 5 and lasts 10 days.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, the challenge bagged 223 snakes in 2021, including a 15-foot, 9-inch python trapped by Brandon Call, a science teacher who works for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind. He won a $1,500 prize for capturing the longest snake.

Ms. Funk said the python challenge is just one of many approaches wildlife officials are using to try to eradicate the pythons because no one method has succeeded in ridding them from the Everglades.

Some of the other tools include “scout” snakes, trapped by the contractors, fitted with transmitters and released back into the Everglades. Wildlife officials have also started using detector dogs and infrared cameras to try to track the pythons.

“We don’t have the one control tool that works perfectly,” Ms. Funk said. “Part of that, of course, is awareness and outreach and public support for what managers are doing. That’s where the python challenge comes into play. It’s all about awareness, getting the word out on this really important conservation issue and also simultaneously offering the public an opportunity to get involved in invasive species control in Everglades restoration. So it’s a really cool, unique approach to get so many people involved every year.”

