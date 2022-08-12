Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer says the president and his family were able to watch much of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago from New York because a closed-circuit television system was still on.

“I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his family — they probably had a better view than I did. Because they had the CCTV, they were able to watch,” Christina Bobb said Thursday on the “Real America’s Voice” program.

Ms. Bobb said there was some confusion about whether the cameras had to be turned off during Monday’s raid.

Ultimately, people on site determined they did not have to be turned off, according to the attorney.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has moved to unseal parts of the search warrant the FBI used to search the Florida estate.

Mr. Trump on Friday said he won’t object to releasing the materials.

The ex-president has tried to sow doubt about the raid, even suggesting agents might have planted evidence.

Ms. Bobb said she did not see much of the search because she was outside with investigators and answering questions.

She said the Trump family, meanwhile, saw “the whole thing.”

“So they actually have a better idea of what took place inside,” Ms. Bobb said.

