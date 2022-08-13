Rep. Lauren Boebert‘s neighbors accused her husband of threatening them and running over their mailbox in a 911 call that alleges he became angered in a drunken rage.

The recordings, released by the Denver Post, reveal two separate calls from Mrs. Boebert’s neighbors in Silt, Colorado, who say a dispute broke out after her teenage son was seen speeding through the neighborhood.

One man who called in said Jayson Boebert ran over his mailbox and threatened everyone in the neighborhood, after they warned his son to stop speeding down the road. He alluded it was likely Mr. Boebert could have had firearms on him, given he and his wife’s advocacy for open carry.

“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt,” the neighbor told the 911 dispatcher. “Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She‘s loaded. They all have guns. He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”

The neighbor then said Mr. Bobert was “probably drunk.” A woman who also called 911 said the teenager who was speeding through their neighborhood cussed them out and kept going.

“They wouldn’t even stop with us in the middle of the road,” she said. “They’re young and going up now. It’s the Boeberts.”

Officers from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office decided to let the neighbors settle the dispute themselves, rather than sending out officers.

Mr. Boebert previously pleaded guilty to exposing his penis to two young women at a Colorado bowling alley in 2004.

In her recently released book, Mrs. Boebert said her husband pursued anger management and alcohol classes after the incident.

Mrs. Boebert‘s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

