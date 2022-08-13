The Biden administration announced 166 new federal grants to fund projects from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed into law last year, including upgrades to bridges and roads in key battleground states.

Several of the projects will provide a boost for vulnerable Democratic senators facing competitive challenges in this year’s election, including projects going to Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire Democrat, picked up $19.5 million in funds for her state to go towards efforts to mitigate the effects of snowfall.

Georgia received funding to support its main transportation authority in Atlanta.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will face a tough race against GOP nominee Herschel Walker in November.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to appear with Sen. Mark Kelly, Arizona Democrat, to highlight projects in his state, including a $25 million grant in Tucson for a new bridge and road updates. Arizona also received funding for other projects in rural tribal areas in the state.

Mr. Kelly will face Republican Blake Masters in a highly competitive race this fall.

The Washington area will also receive infrastructure gains, including $20 million for the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority to create a bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Potomac River.

The District will get $10 million for a 3.8-mile biking and walking trail south of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Upgrades to the New Carrollton multimodal transportation station will also come from funding directed to Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Mr. Buttigieg said the administration is focused on making community input a priority when it comes to pursuing different infrastructure projects.

“We hear from residents who live with transportation infrastructure challenges every day and communities that have great ideas about how to address them,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

The projects in total are worth more than $2.2 billion and are eligible to go beyond just states, but also territories, the District of Columbia, and tribes, cities, and regional entities.

