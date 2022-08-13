Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene officially filed impeachment articles against Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing him of using the Justice Department to go after former president Donald Trump.

The Georgia Republican, an avid loyalist of Mr. Trump’s, filed the articles on Friday after news broke this week that Mr. Garland directed the FBI to raid the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

“Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ and unleashed the FBI to target, harass, and persecute Joe Biden’s political enemies,” Mrs. Greene said. “The unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home is the type of tyrannical action that happens just before a country falls into a violent dictatorship.”

Mrs. Greene added that Mr. Garland‘s efforts are politically-motivated to prevent Mr. Trump from running for office in 2024.

The articles are unlikely to go far or gain support from any Democrats, who hold power in both chambers of Congress and the White House.

However, Mrs. Greene’s efforts show growing solidarity among Republicans who have become vocally critical over the Justice Department, which they say has become politicized.

The Mar-a-Lago raid came under concerns that Mr. Trump had potentially violated the Espionage Act. Mr. Garland said he had “personally approved” the warrant for the raid.

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy,” Mr. Garland said. “Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor.”

The White House has said President Biden had no knowledge of the FBI‘s search.

