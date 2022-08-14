The U.S. Capitol Police said Sunday that a man killed himself after he drove his vehicle into a barricade near the Capitol building, fired gunshots into the air and then turned the weapon on himself.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. Sunday when 29-year-old Richard A. York III of Delaware crashed into the barricade at the intersection of East Capitol and Second streets NW near the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress.



Police said the car became engulfed in flames as the driver stepped out and began firing shots randomly into the air before taking his own life as officers approached. No one else was injured and no motive has been established.



“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” Capitol Police said in a statement. “It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex.”

Capitol Police are investigating the man’s background while the Metropolitan Police Department is conducting the death investigation.

