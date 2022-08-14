A Texas man died after he chugged a bottle of a mysterious “cloudy” liquid following his conviction for multiple counts of child sexual assault.

NBC News reported that Edward Leclair, 57, began drinking from the clear plastic bottle after a Denton County jury returned a guilty verdict on his first of five counts of sexual assault on a person between the age of 14 and 17.

“I looked over and noticed him drinking,” Leclair’s lawyer Mike Howard told NBC. “His hand was shaking. At the time, I thought it was shaking because of the verdict. Then he kept drinking and drinking.”

The Denton Record-Chronicle reported that Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck described the liquid as “cloudy.”

Mr. Howard told NBC that his client appeared “dejected and in shell shock — all the things you would expect” while he was remanded to a cell to await sentencing. A bailiff reported that was throwing up in his cell soon after.

Leclair was taken to a hospital, and 45 minutes later Mr. Howard said he was told that his client had died.

An autopsy is being carried out to determine the cause of death.

He was first indicted on his charges two years ago.

