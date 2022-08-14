The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rededicated its temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Sunday.

“Just to think of the magnificence of the work that’s been done beautifying, renewing [and] renovating this temple. We’re very grateful,” LDS President Russell M. Nelson said in a press release. “This temple will stand now for another generation or two before it has to be redone.”

The temple, first dedicated in 1974, was closed in 2018 for maintenance and restoration. COVID-19 lockdowns delayed its scheduled December 2020 reopening.

One of the Capitol Beltway’s most prominent landmarks, the building sits on a 52-acre site and serves an estimated 123,000 LDS members in a region that includes the District, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.