A New York City security guard shot dead last month while working on the set of a “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was targeted, according to police.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said Friday that surveillance video showed a man on a bicycle following Johnny Pizarro, 31, from one set to another around 5:15 a.m. on July 19.

The suspect was seen circling the block where Pizarro was. When the suspect identified Pizarro, he opened the driver’s side door of the car Pizarro was in, shot and killed the victim and then left, Chief Essig said.

Police also said that they found large amounts of “designer marijuana” in Pizarro’s car.

Police haven’t determined a cause for the killing at this point.

