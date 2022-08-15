Democrats are spending millions more dollars on abortion-themed ads for the midterm elections than Republicans — and pro-choice liberals have plans to allocate many millions more for advertising than their pro-life opponents.

Democrats spent nearly eight times as much on ads discussing abortion as Republicans in the first 50 days after the Supreme Court eliminated a landmark ruling recognizing abortion rights, according to AdImpact data analyzed by The New York Times.

The media tracking firm’s data showed Democrats have spent $31.9 million and Republicans $4.2 million.

“In the closest Senate and governor’s contests, Republicans have spent virtually nothing countering the Democratic offensive,” The New York Times said. “By contrast, in the last midterms four years ago, Democrats spent less than $1 million on ads that mentioned abortion-related issues in the same time period.”

Democrats also stand to gain from the massive sums pro-choice advocates are spending for the 2022 elections. Planned Parenthood, EMILY’s List and NARAL Pro-Choice America said in May they would spend $150 million to defeat anti-abortion candidates this fall. The trio announced the spending following the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the justices would end nationwide abortion protections.

Pro-life advocates are planning to spend millions on their preferred candidates but may not keep pace in political spending with their ideological opponents.

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group and its anti-abortion affiliates have said they plan to spend $78 million for the midterm elections, including plans to reach 8 million voters in states deemed to be battlegrounds for the House and the Senate.

