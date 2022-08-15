Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-described Donetsk People’s Republic, says they will hold a referendum to formally join Russia following their “complete liberation” from Kyiv, British military intelligence officials said, citing Russian media reports.

Their strategy includes ensuring that at least 70% of the population of Donetsk votes in favor of joining Russia, British military officials tweeted Monday.

“It is likely that Russia is in the advanced planning stages to hold a referendum, though it is unclear if the final decision to go ahead with a vote has yet been taken,” British military officials said.

Ukraine has managed to confound Moscow’s plans in the Donbas, however, with precision strikes against crucial logistics and command-and-control positions made possible by weapons such as the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

“The Kremlin will likely see the military’s failure to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast thus far as a setback for its maximalist objectives in Ukraine,” British defense officials tweeted.

