The FBI is warning of calls for civil war and a dirty bomb threat against its D.C. headquarters following its raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.



In a leaked bulletin, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security said they have seen an increase in “violent threats” against law enforcement, government officials and judges in the week since the agents executed the search warrant at Mr. Trump’s residence.

The bulletin warned of talk to place a dirty bomb in front of FBI headquarters and “general calls” for a civil war and armed rebellion. Investigators also are monitoring threats against the federal judge who approved the warrant to search Mr. Trump’s residence.



The bulletin comes as Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania Republican and a former FBI agent, revealed that his life was “put in danger.”

Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Mr. Fitzpatrick said his colleagues and Mr. Trump should be more careful with their rhetoric and urged calm.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said last week there has been a noticeable uptick in threats against law enforcement since the Mar-a-Lago raid.



An armed man last week tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office but was killed after a vehicle chase and hourslong standoff with law enforcement. The individual, Ricky Shiffer Jr., was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

An individual or individuals using Shiffer’s name appears on several social media platforms urging “a call to arms” after the FBI executed the Trump search warrant.

Armed supporters of Mr. Trump protested outside the FBI’s office in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. CNN said the supporters were carrying handguns and “assault-style weapons” while demonstrating against the search of Mr. Trump’s property.

About 25 people attended the rally, which ended by noon and did not cross into FBI property.

The search warrant for the Mar-a-Lago raid was unsealed Friday, and revealed that Mr. Trump is under investigation for violations of the Espionage Act and other federal crimes related to the mishandling of classified documents.

A receipt detailing what was removed from the property showed that the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret.

