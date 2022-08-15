ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used.

The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.

Additionally, hunters now will be allowed to use pneumatic air-bows attached to a restraining line to hunt the alligators. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the pneumatic air-bows are easier to use for people with mobility challenges and young people.

Hunters already could use bows, crossbows, harpoons, spears and pneumatic air-guns firing an arrow.

Florida is estimated to have 1.3 million alligators.