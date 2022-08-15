A dog in France is believed to have contracted monkeypox from its owners.

A four-year-old Italian Greyhound tested positive for the virus in June after developing lesions, which included abdomen pustules and a thin anal ulceration, the British medical journal The Lancet reported.

The dog is owned by two men who live together and have sex with men, including sexual partners outside of their relationship. The men had visited a hospital in Paris on June 10. They both had developed anal ulcerations six days after sex with other partners.

One of the owners, a 44-year-old Latino man, also had a rash on his face, ears and legs. The other owner, a 27-year-old white man, had rashes on his legs and back.

Their dog began showing symptoms 12 days after their hospital visit.

The owners told health officials that their dog sleeps in the same bed as them.

According to the medical journal, this was the first time monkeypox was reported in a domesticated animal, such as a dog or a cat. The virus has been seen before in wild animals — such as rodents and primates — in countries where the disease is endemic.

