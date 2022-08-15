Ikea customers in Shanghai made a break for the exits when the store was ordered to shut down Saturday after health officials said a customer was a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

A video shows security guards attempting to enforce the strict — and often immediate — lockdown by closing the store’s doors on a few dozen panicked shoppers, but the customers were able to push through.

China’s policy of instant lockdowns means that anyone at a given store can be locked inside during the quarantine period, according to BBC News. Other places people have been locked down include hot pot restaurants, gyms and offices.

The outlet reported that the shutdown was ordered because a close contact of a 6-year-old boy who tested positive had visited the store.

Shanghai’s 26 million residents are still on edge from the severe, two-month lockdown imposed on them during the spring.

It was in line with China’s zero-COVID strategy that led to the confinement of the entire city and strained people’s ability to get needed resources. NBC News reported that the Chinese Communist Party has warned citizens that it won’t tolerate any actions that cast doubt on the efficacy of its zero-COVID approach.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.