Former President Donald Trump said Monday he has offered the Biden Justice Department to “do whatever I can to help the country” to lower the anger among his supporters over the FBI’s raid of his Florida home.

“If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that,” Mr. Trump told Fox News Digital. “I will do whatever I can to help the country.”

He said he has “not heard yet” from Justice Department officials whether they will accept his offer.

The Justice Department did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Since the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago a week ago, Mr. Trump and his allies have been extremely critical of the government’s seizure of classified documents. The former president has repeatedly referred to the operation, authorized by a federal magistrate, as a “break-in” and a “sneak attack.”

The names of two FBI agents who signed the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago were published Friday after a leak to several conservative news outlets.

In the past week, threats against the FBI have been on the rise. An armed man wearing body armor attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati on Friday before he was shot and killed by police.

The man, who had attended the pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, posted on Mr. Trump’s Truth Social platform last week a call for people to arm themselves and be ready for “combat.”

“We must not tolerate this one,” he wrote of the FBI raid.

Over the weekend, armed demonstrators also gathered outside an FBI office in Phoenix.

“It is a very dangerous time for our country,” Mr. Trump said in the Fox interview. “There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one — years of scams and witch hunts, and now this. There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country—at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times.”

Even as he said he offered to help lower tensions, Mr. Trump posted on his Truth Social platform late Sunday that the raid was “a sneak attack on democracy (our Republic!) and was both unannounced and done at a time when the President was not even present.”

“It was for political, not legal reasons, and our entire Country is angry, hurt, and greatly embarrassed by it,” he said.

In another post, one of more than a dozen since the raid, Mr. Trump said his supporters are focusing all their attention on “the complete and total stranglehold that the Radical Left Democrats have over the DOJ & FBI.”

“It shouldn’t be that way,” he said. “Nobody goes after BLM, ANTIFA, or the rest, despite murder, beatings, and burning down large sections of cities, a very unfair double standard. They definitely won’t attack the home of a former Democrat President, nor should they. It is all so out of control, great simmering anger!”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.