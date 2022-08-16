A capuchin monkey used a zoo cellphone to call 911 and summon deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night.

Dispatchers received the call, which then disconnected. When attempts to call and text back failed, deputies were sent to investigate.

From there, they arrived at the offices of Zoo to You in Paso Robles, California, where staff said none of them had placed the call. It was at that point that zookeepers figured out the culprit, a capuchin monkey named “Route.”

“Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone, which was in the zoo’s golf cart, which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40 acre site,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Capuchin monkeys are curious creatures and will gladly grab items and just start pressing buttons.

Route had managed to find a way to dial 911, either via the number itself or an emergency call option on the phone.

“Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do,” the sheriff’s statement concluded.

