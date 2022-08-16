Elon Musk is moving closer to getting data on the number of fake accounts on Twitter, information that has become a sticking point that helped stall the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s takeover of the social media company.

Mr. Musk may soon get his hands on documents from former Twitter executive Kayvon Beykpour, the general manager of consumer product, according to media reports.

The Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter on Monday to collect, review and produce documents from Mr. Beykpour, according to Reuters.

Mr. Beykpour was forced out of the company in May after Mr. Musk’s attempted takeover.

After Twitter took Mr. Musk to court when he sought to back out of the $44 billion deal, Mr. Beykpour’s work involving the determination of the amount of spam and fake accounts has become a key part of Mr. Musk’s case.

The billionaire entrepreneur has cited the level of fake activity in his effort to withdraw from the deal. Earlier this month, Mr. Musk challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Mr. Musk and Twitter are headed for an October trial in the Delaware court.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.