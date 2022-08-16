The Fox News Media realm is about to get larger.

Fox Nation, the company’s video streaming platform, is set to release its first in-house original feature film, to be followed by three more in the next year.

“The Shell Collector” based on a bestselling title of the same name by author Nancy Naigle, will premiere on Sept. 1 and marks the platform’s entry into in-house movie production, according to John Finley, executive vice president of development.

“Since launching less than four years ago, Fox Nation has established itself as a go-to destination for lifestyle and entertainment programming,” Mr. Finley said in a statement.

The forthcoming production is a “perfect fit for our first title,” he said.

Produced in association with Cartel Pictures, the film features actors Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgin and is set in a seaside town.

Ms. Naigle is an author known for “small-town love stories mixed with suspense” according to Fox Nation; she has written over 30 books.

Several of her titles have already been developed into movies for The Hallmark Channel. “The Shell Collector” has been lauded by the Evangelical Christians Publishers Association Bestseller list.

This is not the first Fox News Media foray into cultural fare. Fox Books, which debuted in 2020, has already published several titles, including “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream, which led the New York Times bestseller list for weeks.

