Police in New Zealand are investigating a homicide after a family found human remains inside the suitcases they bought sight-unseen from a storage facility auction.

Authorities, who opened the investigation Thursday, said the family didn’t notice the remains until they brought the suitcases home.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out as police work to identify the deceased and notify the next of kin.

The family had gone to the storage unit in South Auckland and purchased the suitcases inside of a trailer full of goods last Thursday, according to BBC News.

