One man was found dead and another is still missing after a group of people jumped off the famous “Jaws” bridge late Sunday night in Martha’s Vineyard.

Police said the two men are brothers who were working seasonal jobs at local restaurants. Multiple Jamaican news outlets say they are from Clarendon, Jamaica.

They were a part of a nine-person group that leaped from the bridge around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, according to multiple reports. Police searched for the two men until about 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

“Two were not rescued last night. One was seen about 200 feet offshore going under the water and not resurfacing. The searches from that point have been nonstop,” Adam Sansoucie of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Woods Hole said Monday morning, according to the Cape Cod Times.

The body of the 26-year-old brother was found Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. in the Sengekontacket Pond. Local and state police suspended their search for the 21-year-old brother Monday evening, and Massachusetts State Police began using side-scan sonar to examine the ocean floor for their search around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Oak Bluffs Fire Chief told WBZ-TV that the tide was coming in at that time, and was likely very fast.

The famous “Jaws” bridge connects the towns of Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and is officially known as the American Legion Memorial Bridge.

It gained notoriety from the movie scene where the shark swims from Cow Bay into Sengekontacket, attacks someone and swims back out to sea.

People regularly jump from the bridge into the 15-feet-deep water below during the warmer months. It is illegal to jump from the bridge.

