Rapper Nipsey Hussle was honored posthumously Monday with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The Los Angeles local was granted the walk’s 2,729th star, according to the walk’s website. His sister, mother and fiancee, actress Lauren London, were there to accept the star on his behalf.

“Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions. We’re honored to unveil his star on what would have been his 37th birthday,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.

Hussle, whose legal name was Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot three years ago outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. He was 33.

Eric R. Holder Jr., 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury last month and awaits sentencing in September that could include life in prison. Holder killed Hussle after the two had discussed a rumor that Holder was working as an informant for authorities, according to court records.

The rapper was murdered the day before he had a planned meeting with L.A.’s police commissioner about ways to stop gang violence. He also owned multiple businesses in his neighborhood, was an advocate for teaching underprivileged kids about tech and STEM skills, and had renovated a local elementary school’s basketball court and playground, according to NBC News.

Hussle was honored posthumously at the 2020 Grammys with the Best Rap Performance and the Best Rap/Sung Performance.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.