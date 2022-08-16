The D.C.-based rapper accused of shooting a gun inside of Virginia’s Tysons Corner Center in June will have his case sent to a grand jury.

A Fairfax County judge found probable cause Monday to send the charges against 22-year-old Noah Settles, whose stage name is “No Savage,” to a grand jury, according to multiple reports.

Those charges include three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Mr. Settles was accused of firing three shots into the crowded mall over the Father’s Day weekend. No one was shot, but the incident prompted a chaotic scene at the mall where hundreds of people began fleeing the area.

The suspect’s lawyer and members of his family argued against the felony classification of “malicious” in his charges. Mr. Settles’ lawyer wanted it to be downgraded to “reckless” discharge of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor in Virginia, according to WTOP.

“People need to know you cannot come into Fairfax County and shoot up a mall and expect to walk out with anything but a very stiff prison sentence,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said during the hearing, WUSA9 reported.

Mr. Settles could get up to 43 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Back in June, Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said Mr. Settles had been associated with the 37th Street Crew in Southeast D.C. for some time.

The crew was at Tysons mall on June 18 when they came across members of the Simple City Crew — a rival gang that also hails from Southeast D.C. that Chief Davis said they were “engaged in a beef” with.

The two crews began arguing and briefly pushing and shoving each other, according to Chief Davis, until Mr. Settles allegedly pulled out a gun and fired off three shots in the mall shortly after.

