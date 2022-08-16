Unknown suspects in a black SUV shot six people, including two juveniles, early Tuesday morning outside the emergency room entrance at Memphis, Tennessee’s Methodist North Hospital, forcing the hospital to lockdown for several hours.

Memphis police arrived to handle the aftermath of the shooting at 12:42 a.m., according to a statement on Twitter.

Authorities say that the shooting took place near New Covington Pike and Austin Peay Highway. Near the hospital, police found a silver sedan with all four doors open, riddled with more than 20 bullet holes on the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to Memphis ABC affiliate WATN-TV.

Two victims were transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis in critical condition; one of the pair is no longer in critical condition, police said. The ages of these victims are unknown.

The other four victims were transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Of those four, one is no longer in critical condition, WATN-TV reported.

Three of the victims have been detained because the silver sedan they were driving was a stolen vehicle, police said in the statement.

A semi-automatic rifle was also found near a gas pump at the BP station by the intersection of Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore View roads in Memphis.

It is unclear whether or not the two situations are related, according to Memphis CBS affiliate WREG-TV.

Methodist North Hospital was locked down but reopened at 3 a.m.

“Early this morning, a shooting occurred near Methodist North Hospital. No hospital employees were harmed. Six patients were treated and transported to Regional One and Le Bonheur hospitals. We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away from the ED waiting area so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly. We are working with local law enforcement who are continuing to investigate,” said Sarah Farley, spokesperson for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “The hospital is not on lockdown at this time,”

Nearby roads that were locked down were reopened at around 8 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

