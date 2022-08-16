Rockets were launched Monday at an American military outpost in northeastern Syria, the latest attack on U.S. troops and coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants.

The rockets intended for Green Village endangered the civilian population. Several rockets failed to launch and were recovered by coalition forces and Syrian Democratic Forces before they could pose an additional threat, officials with Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, there were no casualties and no damage reported. However, attacks like this risk both the lives of innocent civilians and important infrastructure due to their indiscriminate nature,” Army Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of CJTF-OIR, said in a statement.

On the same day as the Green Village rocket attack, U.S.-led coalition forces repelled several drones near the base at Al-Tanf in eastern Syria. U.S. officials credited “robust counter-measures” that were in place for the failure of the strike.

“Such indiscriminate actions highlight a complete disregard for innocent lives and they undermine the effort to maintain the last defeat of ISIS,” Gen. Brennan said. “We will not hesitate to use our right to defend ourselves, and this was clearly demonstrated by our coordinated actions.”

