Two corporate behemoths, Walmart and Paramount, hope that Walmart+ plus Paramount+ equals subscriber growth.

The two companies announced a new deal Monday wherein a Paramount+ Essential package will be provided to Walmart+ customers at no additional cost.

The pair struck a deal for 12 months of exclusivity and two years of access to Paramount+ Essential for Walmart+ customers, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

Paramount+ offers content from the Paramount, CBS and former Viacom libraries. Other Walmart+ perks include free shipping and discounts on gasoline at applicable locations. The service is currently $98 yearly or $12.95 monthly.

The move is an attempt to compete with Amazon, which has Amazon Prime for retail and Amazon Prime Video for streaming, along with other benefits. Amazon Prime is currently $139 yearly, or $14.99 monthly.

“We know Walmart+ is providing members real value in their every day – from grocery shopping to filling up their tank and more. With the addition of Paramount+, we are… delivering entertainment for less, too,” Chris Cracchiolo, general manager of Walmart+, said in a statement.

Paramount Streaming’s chief strategy officer Jeff Schultz added that “pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount+’s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership.”

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.