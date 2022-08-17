A conservative Catholic advocacy group launched an ad campaign Wednesday contrasting President Biden’s lackluster response to recent church attacks to that of the only other Catholic commander-in-chief, President John F. Kennedy.

The $1 million television and digital ad release called “Churches Burning” shows Kennedy forcefully condemning arson attacks on Black churches in the early 1960s versus Mr. Biden’s “notable silence” on dozens of churches targeted by pro-choice extremists.

“President Kennedy pledged justice,” the narrator says in the 30-second spot. “Now churches are being burned again because they protect unborn babies and women in need. Our second Catholic president?”

The video then cuts to Mr. Biden on a bike last month saying, “Keep protesting, because — keep making your point.”

The ad is scheduled to air in Arizona and Wisconsin, as well as in “key districts” in other states. The spot will also run in Washington, D.C., “so that political figures and the Justice Department will see it,” said CatholicVote.

“The American people are disgusted by the inaction of our Justice Department,” said CatholicVote spokesperson Joshua Mercer. “This ad sends an important message, calling on our lawmakers to demand action against this vicious campaign of targeted violence against Catholics.”

At least 69 churches have been hit with vandalism and arson since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, as well as 64 pro-life pregnancy centers, according to the CatholicVote tracker.

Anonymous pro-choice activists have claimed responsibility for many of the attacks online or through graffiti posted on the buildings, but “not a single person has been arrested and Biden’s DOJ has prosecuted zero individuals responsible for these attacks,” said the CatholicVote press release.

The incidents range from graffiti, smashed windows and beheaded statues to fires and gunshots.

“Ordinary Americans are living in fear, knowing the Biden administration has refused to prioritize or prosecute those targeting churches or pro-life resource centers,” said CatholicVote President Brian Burch.

Our new ad campaign highlights the shameful silence of @POTUS amidst rise in domestic terrorism targeting judges, churches, and pregnancy resource centers. https://t.co/SOsvB3ZzGy via @YouTube — CatholicVote.org (@CatholicVote) August 17, 2022

Mr. Biden called the June 24 ruling overturning Roe “a sad day for the court and for the country” while urging activists to “keep all protests peaceful” without referencing the assaults on churches. A White House spokesperson told Fox News that the president “condemns these attacks.”

The FBI issued a June 17 statement saying that the attacks were under investigation after rising calls for federal action by House and Senate Republicans and pro-life groups.

“The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country,” said the agency. “The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”

Last month, police in Montgomery County, Maryland, charged an unnamed youth in juvenile court in connection with church fires and vandalism on the same road in Bethesda. Two of the churches were Protestant denominations, while the third was a Catholic parish.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.